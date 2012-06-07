STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.5 percent, tracking a rally in global markets on hopes for additional monetary stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and signs Europe was dealing urgently with Spain's banking crisis. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 2 basis point to 8.39 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the sale of a new 10-year bond on Friday. Yields are expected gain towards 8.45 percent by Friday, dealers say, but sharper rises were seen as unlikely as most expect the central bank to cut rates by at least 25 basis points at its policy meeting on June 18. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, heading early to a fourth consecutive day of gains, on the back of sharply higher Asian equities, while the euro held above two-year lows. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.17/18 per dollar, stronger than its previous close of 55.36/37. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate rose 2 basis points to 7.69 percent, while the 5-year OIS was up 2 basis points at 7.33 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.10/8.15 after ending at 8.15/8.20 on Wednesday ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)