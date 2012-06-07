STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index gained 0.6 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index added 0.5 percent, tracking a
rally in global markets on hopes for additional monetary
stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve and signs Europe was
dealing urgently with Spain's banking crisis.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 2
basis point to 8.39 percent as traders trim positions ahead of
the sale of a new 10-year bond on Friday.
Yields are expected gain towards 8.45 percent by Friday,
dealers say, but sharper rises were seen as unlikely as most
expect the central bank to cut rates by at least 25 basis points
at its policy meeting on June 18.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on
Thursday, heading early to a fourth consecutive day of gains, on
the back of sharply higher Asian equities, while the euro
held above two-year lows.
The partially convertible rupee was at 55.17/18 per
dollar, stronger than its previous close of 55.36/37.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year swap rate rose 2 basis points to
7.69 percent, while the 5-year OIS was up 2 basis
points at 7.33 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.10/8.15
after ending at 8.15/8.20 on Wednesday
----------------------
