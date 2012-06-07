STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gained 1.1 percent to its highest intraday level since May 10, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.9 percent on the back of an improved global risk environment, while banks were supported by hopes about domestic rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 2 basis point to 8.35 percent on expectations of a rate cut on June 18. However, yields could rise ahead of the sale of a new 10-year paper on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee breached past the 55 per dollar mark as inflows from custodian banks continued with equity markets staying firm, while a foreign bank was spotted selling dollars, traders said. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.03/05 per dollar, versus last close of 55.36/37. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to 7.66 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 3 bps to 7.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.10/8.15 after ending at 8.10/8.20 on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Rafael Nam)