STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index gained 1.1 percent to
its highest intraday level since May 10, while the 50-share NSE
index added 0.9 percent on the back of an improved
global risk environment, while banks were supported by hopes
about domestic rate cuts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 2
basis point to 8.35 percent on expectations of a rate cut on
June 18. However, yields could rise ahead of the sale of a new
10-year paper on Friday.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee breached past the 55 per dollar mark as
inflows from custodian banks continued with equity markets
staying firm, while a foreign bank was spotted selling dollars,
traders said.
The partially convertible rupee was at 55.03/05 per
dollar, versus last close of 55.36/37.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year swap rate fell 1 basis point to
7.66 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 3 bps to
7.28 percent.
CALL MONEY
The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.10/8.15
after ending at 8.10/8.20 on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Rafael Nam)