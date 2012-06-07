STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed up 1.18 percent while the 50-share NSE index added 1.05 percent, to its highest close since May 7, riding a global rally on continued expectations monetary stimulus at home and abroad would spark a recovery in risk assets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 2 basis point to 8.35 percent as rate cut hopes got a further boost with an unexpected cut in benchmark rates in China, though investors also geared up for the country's first new 10-year bond to be unveiled since November. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.94/95 per dollar versus last close of 55.36/37, after hitting 54.92, its strongest in more than two weeks, on the back of dollar sales by custodian banks while a rate cut in China in late trade also cheered sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year and the 5-year OIS both fell 4 bps each to 7.63 percent and 7.27 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate closed at 8.20/8.25 after ending at 8.10/8.20 on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)