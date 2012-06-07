STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index closed up 1.18 percent
while the 50-share NSE index added 1.05 percent, to its
highest close since May 7, riding a global rally on continued
expectations monetary stimulus at home and abroad would spark a
recovery in risk assets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 2
basis point to 8.35 percent as rate cut hopes got a further
boost with an unexpected cut in benchmark rates in China, though
investors also geared up for the country's first new 10-year
bond to be unveiled since November.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.94/95
per dollar versus last close of 55.36/37, after hitting 54.92,
its strongest in more than two weeks, on the back of dollar
sales by custodian banks while a rate cut in China in late trade
also cheered sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year and the 5-year OIS
both fell 4 bps each to 7.63 percent and 7.27 percent
respectively.
CALL MONEY
The inter-bank call money rate closed at 8.20/8.25
after ending at 8.10/8.20 on Wednesday.
