STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index rose around 1 percent each, tracking gains in Asian stocks after the euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield for India's 10-year benchmark fell 3 basis points to 8.32 percent from Friday's close after the central bank announced an open market operation of 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion). RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee was trading at 55.18/19, strengthening from Friday's close of 55.42/43 as it tracked gains in Asian stocks and currencies after the bailout announcement of Spanish banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points to 7.60 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates fell to 8.10/8.15 percent from its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Editing by Rafael Nam)