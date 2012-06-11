STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader
50-share NSE index rose around 0.8 percent each,
tracking
gains in Asian stocks after the euro zone finance ministers
agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield for India's 10-year benchmark fell 2
basis points to 8.33 percent after the central bank said it will
buy up to 120 million rupees of bonds this week.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trading at 55.32/33
versus 55.42/43 close on Friday as oil-related buying of dollars
pressure the currency is offset by greenback sales from
state-run banks, though no concrete talk of possible RBI
intervention yet.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points to
7.60 percent, while the 5-year OIS remains flat
at 7.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
Indian cash rates fell to 8.00/8.10 percent from
its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Friday.
