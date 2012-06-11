STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index rose around 0.8 percent each, tracking gains in Asian stocks after the euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package for Spanish banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield for India's 10-year benchmark fell 2 basis points to 8.33 percent after the central bank said it will buy up to 120 million rupees of bonds this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee trading at 55.32/33 versus 55.42/43 close on Friday as oil-related buying of dollars pressure the currency is offset by greenback sales from state-run banks, though no concrete talk of possible RBI intervention yet. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points to 7.60 percent, while the 5-year OIS remains flat at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates fell to 8.00/8.10 percent from its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Editing by Rafael Nam)