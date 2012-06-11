STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.3 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.28 percent, snapping five days of gains, after S&P said the country could become the first among the BRIC economies to lose its investment-grade status. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on India's 10-year benchmark bond fell 2 basis points to 8.33 percent from Friday's close after the central bank announced an open market operation of 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion), while hopes of a rate cut at the central bank's policy review next week also helped. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.74/75 per dollar, below its Friday's close of 55.42/43 after S&P's warning added to worries about an already slowing economy. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 1 basis point to 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates closed at 8.10/8.15 percent from its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Friday following the RBI's open market operation announcement. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)