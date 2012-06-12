STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.1 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index also lost 0.1 percent, tracking lower Asian markets on worries the euro zone aid to Spanish banks will aggravate the country's public trade. Traders also on hold April's industrial output data due at 11 a.m. India time, for further direction. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on India's 10-year benchmark bond fell 1 basis points to 8.32 percent from Monday's close on the back of a global risk sell-off and ahead of domestic industrial output data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.82/82 per dollar, below its Monday's close of 55.74/75 as global risk assets reversed gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.53 percent, down 5 basis points from Monday's close, while the 5-year OIS falls 6 basis points to 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates at 8.10/8.15 percent, in line with its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)