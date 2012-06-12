STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index gained 0.5 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.5 percent after much weaker-than-expected industrial output data raises hopes for a twin cut in both the repo rate and cash reserve ratio at the RBI rate policy meeting on June 18. Banks such as ICICI Bank and auto makers such as Tata Motors lead gainers. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on India's 10-year benchmark bond fell 4 basis points to 8.29 percent from Monday's close. Traders now view a rate cut as a given, but expectations on a potential CRR cut are more split. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.93/95 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.74/75, after hitting 56.08, as global risk assets sell off after details of the Spanish bank bailout renew worries about the region's debt crisis. Reports of official preparations for a Greek exit also keep investors nervous. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.52 percent, down 6 basis points from Monday's close, while the 5-year OIS falls 10 basis points to 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates at 8.10/8.15 percent, in line with its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)