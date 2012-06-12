STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed 1.17 percent higher to its highest close since May 7, while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.22 percent after weak output data raised hopes the central bank will cut interest rates, and possibly even the cash reserve ratio, in a bid to bolster the economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on India's 10-year benchmark bond closed 4 basis points lower at 8.29 percent as weak output data cemented expectations the central bank would cut interest rates, and possibly even the CRR. The absence of a bond sale and weak global risk sentiment also aided bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.80/81 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.74/75, as near flat factory growth gave further confirmation of a slowing economy, adding to negative sentiments a day after rating agency Standard & Poor's restated its warning of a downgrade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed at 7.47 percent, down 11 basis points from Monday's close, while the 5-year OIS also fell 11 basis points to 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Indian cash rates closed at 8.05/8.10 percent, largely in line with its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)