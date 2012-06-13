STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index 0.13 percent lower, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.06 percent as traders eye inflation data scheduled for Thursday to further strengthen rate cut expectations at RBI's rate setting meeting on June 18. Auto shares are leading the fall. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond in line with Tuesday's closing at 8.29 percent, after hitting a three month low on Tuesday, on expectations of a possible rate and ahead of May inflation data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.81/80 per dollar, near flat compared to its previous close of 55.80/81, after it gained in initial trades helped by a stable euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.47 percent, in line Monday's close, while the 5-year OIS up 1 basis points at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- One-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, near flat as compared with its 8.05/8.10 percent close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)