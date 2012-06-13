STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index adds 0.2 on the back of higher global risk assets, though caution is likely to prevail ahead of key inflation data on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond down 1 basis points at 8.28 percent ahead of the inflation data scheduled to be released on Thursday, after debt markets have rallied in anticipation of a rate cut at the RBI policy meeting on June 18. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.72/73 per dollar, stronger than its previous close of 55.80/81. Volumes low as traders on sidelines ahead of pivotal events ahead, including India WPI on Thursday, Greek elections on Sunday, RBI meeting on Monday and Fed meeting ending on June 20. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.46 percent, down 1 basis points, while the 5-year OIS gains 2 bps at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- One-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, in line with its 8.05/8.10 percent close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)