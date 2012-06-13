STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.11 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index also added 0.11 percent, a day before key inflation data that could help determine whether the central bank will cut interest rates and further spur a rally in domestic indexes. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond closed steady at 8.29 percent ahead of the inflation data scheduled to be released on Thursday. Debt markets have rallied in anticipation of a rate cut at the RBI policy meeting on June 18. Yields for the new 10-year bond, whose inaugural sale was on Friday, fell 4 basis points to 8.04 percent, with traders citing some switching from the benchmark. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee snapped a three-day losing streak to closed at 55.68/69 per dollar vs its previous close of 55.80/81. The local currency was helped by a steadier euro, but traders remained cautious ahead of key global events and Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ends at 7.49 percent, up 2 basis points, while the 5-year OIS gained 3 bps to 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- One-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, largely in line with its 8.05/8.10 percent close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)