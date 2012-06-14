STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.03 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.1 percent,
as traders eye inflation data, the last economic data release
before the RBI's rate review on June 18.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond at
8.27 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close of
8.29 percent, ahead of key inflation data for May due later in
the day and expectations of a rate cut at the RBI policy meeting
next week.
Yield for the new 10-year bond, whose
inaugural sale was on Friday, at 8.01 percent, down 3 basis
points.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.74/75
per dollar vs its previous close of 55.68/69 tracking global
risk aversion.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate at 7.44 percent, down 5
basis points, while the 5-year OIS falls 3 bps to
7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
One-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent,
largely in line with its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Wednesday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)