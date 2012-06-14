STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.03 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.1 percent, as traders eye inflation data, the last economic data release before the RBI's rate review on June 18. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond at 8.27 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close of 8.29 percent, ahead of key inflation data for May due later in the day and expectations of a rate cut at the RBI policy meeting next week. Yield for the new 10-year bond, whose inaugural sale was on Friday, at 8.01 percent, down 3 basis points. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.74/75 per dollar vs its previous close of 55.68/69 tracking global risk aversion. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.44 percent, down 5 basis points, while the 5-year OIS falls 3 bps to 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- One-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, largely in line with its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)