STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.36 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.46 percent.
Banking shares fell after WPI data cements expectations for a
25 bps cut from RBI on June 18, but raises doubts about more
aggressive action.
India's wholesale price inflation accelerated
to 7.55 percent in May from a year earlier.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond at
8.33 percent, up 4 basis points from its previous close, after
wholesale price index basd inflation comes higher than market
expectations of sub 7 percent.
Yield for the new 10-year bond, whose
inaugural sale was on Friday, at 8.05 percent, up 1 basis point.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at
55.78/7750 per dollar vs its previous close of 55.68/69 after
shares fall following higher than expected May inflation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate at 7.52 percent, up 3
basis points, while the 5-year OIS rises 2 bps to
7.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
One-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent,
largely in line with its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Wednesday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)