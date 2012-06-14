STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.36 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.46 percent. Banking shares fell after WPI data cements expectations for a 25 bps cut from RBI on June 18, but raises doubts about more aggressive action. India's wholesale price inflation accelerated to 7.55 percent in May from a year earlier. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond at 8.33 percent, up 4 basis points from its previous close, after wholesale price index basd inflation comes higher than market expectations of sub 7 percent. Yield for the new 10-year bond, whose inaugural sale was on Friday, at 8.05 percent, up 1 basis point. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.78/7750 per dollar vs its previous close of 55.68/69 after shares fall following higher than expected May inflation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate at 7.52 percent, up 3 basis points, while the 5-year OIS rises 2 bps to 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- One-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, largely in line with its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)