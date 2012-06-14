STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.2 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.3 percent as lenders such as SBI slumped on expectations the central bank would cut interest rates less aggressively after data showed inflation accelerating. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond closed at 8.33 percent, up 4 basis points from its previous close. Traders still expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on Monday, but expectations for a more aggressive easing have been reduced after the wholesale price index data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 55.80/81 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.68/69 as the central bank was expected to cut rates less aggressively, delivering potentially less of a kick to economic growth. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended 5 bps higher at 7.54 percent, while the 5-year OIS closed steady at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 7.95/8.00 percent, largely in line with its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)