STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.5 percent each, recovering from Thursday's falls on firmer global risk assets. Expectations major central banks would take coordinated action to stabilise markets if Sunday's Greek elections resulted in turmoil pushed up some Asian indexes, and supported the euro . GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 2 basis points to 8.36 percent, after comments from Duvvuri Subbarao on inflation raised uncertainty about whether the central bank would deliver a rate cut on Monday as had been widely expected. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 55.69/70 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.80/81, helped by the more positive global cues. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 5 bps to 7.59 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose by 2 bps to 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.10/8.15 percent, up 5 bps from its 7.95/8.00 percent close on Thursday.