STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index rose 1 percent each, as banks and other interest rate-sensitive sectors advanced ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 2 basis points to 8.35 percent, after the central bank governor said inflation cannot be controlled without sacrificing growth in the near-term, raising some caution ahead of the RBI policy decision next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 55.73/74 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.80/81. Global risk environment improved after major central banks plan to take coordinated action to stabilise markets should Greek elections result in turmoil. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.58 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose by 3 bps to 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate traded at 8.05/8.10, up from its 7.95/8.00 percent close on Thursday, as liquidity tightens on the day of advance tax payments. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)