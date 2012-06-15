STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.63 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.67 percent to their highest close in six weeks as banks gained on hopes for aggressive monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 1 basis point to 8.34 percent, ahead of the RBI policy decision on Monday. Markets have priced in at least a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate, and some see a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 55.39/40 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.80/81, tracking robust gains in domestic stocks and global risk assets on optimism major central banks will step in to counter any adverse impact from Sunday's Greek elections. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 3 bps to 7.57 percent, while the 5-year OIS was steady at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, little changed from its 7.95/8.00 percent close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)