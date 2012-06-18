STOCKS
India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader
50-share NSE index both rose 0.7 percent after Greece's
election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout
parties.
Gains lag the 1.9 percent gain in MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
ahead of the RBI policy decision later in the
day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell
2 basis point to 8.32 percent, ahead of the RBI policy decision
due around 0530 GMT.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee in range at
55.4250/4150 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40,
as euro gives up a good chunk of its early gains after
the Greek elections, and as traders await the RBI.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate fell 2 bps to 7.55
percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 1 bp to 7.15
percent.
CALL MONEY
The cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15 percent, up from
its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Friday.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)