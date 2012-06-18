STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index both rose 0.7 percent after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties. Gains lag the 1.9 percent gain in MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan ahead of the RBI policy decision later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 2 basis point to 8.32 percent, ahead of the RBI policy decision due around 0530 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee in range at 55.4250/4150 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, as euro gives up a good chunk of its early gains after the Greek elections, and as traders await the RBI. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 2 bps to 7.55 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 1 bp to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.10/8.15 percent, up from its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)