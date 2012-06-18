STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index both fell 1 percent after the RBI on Monday surprised investors with its decision to keep both the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 8 basis points to 8.42 percent from the previous close, though expectations the RBI would continue to inject liquidity conditions via further OMOs could cap further falls in bond prices. The RBI also raised the limit of banks' export credit refinance from 15 per cent of outstanding export credit to 50 per cent, saying it would potentially release additional liquidity of over 300 billion rupees. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 55.75/76 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40. The lack of action from the RBI is expected to pressure the government to accelerate policy reforms in a bid to support growth and improve its fiscal standing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 18 bps to 7.75 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 10 bps to 7.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.25/8.30 percent, up from its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; editing by Rafael Nam)