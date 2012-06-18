STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.44 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 1.46 percent
led by a sell-off in lenders after the central bank unexpectedly
kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose
9 basis points to 8.43 percent after the Reserve Bank of India
policy decision abruptly halted a rally in markets this month.
Hopes the RBI could continue to inject liquidity via open
market operations could cap some of the expected falls in bond
prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at
55.9050/9150 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40,
with a Fitch Ratings downgrade of the country's sovereign
outlook also hurting.
The lack of action from the RBI is expected to pressure the
government to accelerate policy reforms in a bid to support
growth and improve its fiscal standing.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate rose 23 bps to 7.80
percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 11 bps to 7.27
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate closed at 8.15/8.20 percent, up from
its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Friday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)