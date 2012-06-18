STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.44 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 1.46 percent led by a sell-off in lenders after the central bank unexpectedly kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 9 basis points to 8.43 percent after the Reserve Bank of India policy decision abruptly halted a rally in markets this month. Hopes the RBI could continue to inject liquidity via open market operations could cap some of the expected falls in bond prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 55.9050/9150 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.39/40, with a Fitch Ratings downgrade of the country's sovereign outlook also hurting. The lack of action from the RBI is expected to pressure the government to accelerate policy reforms in a bid to support growth and improve its fiscal standing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 23 bps to 7.80 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 11 bps to 7.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.15/8.20 percent, up from its 8.00/8.05 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)