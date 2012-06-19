STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.04 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index declined 0.24 percent, tracking similarly flat to lower Asian stocks, but defensive stocks such as ITC gained. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 2 basis points to 8.41 percent after yields rose 9 bps on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India stunned markets by keeping interest rates unchanged. Late on Monday, India announced plans to sell 150 billion rupees in debt this week after skipping an auction last week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 56.05/06 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150, as global risk assets remained under pressure and on lingering worries after Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative" on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rose 1 bp to 7.81 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 2 bps to 7.29 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate traded at 8.20/8.30 percent, up from its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)