STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.4 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.3 percent, as defensive stocks such as ITC gained. However, broader gains were capped as European shares and the euro came under pressure after Germany's constitutional court said the government did not inform parliament sufficiently about the configuration of the planned bailout scheme for Europe. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 4 basis points to 8.39 percent on hopes for an open market operation this week after repo borrowings rose on Tuesday to 1.33 trillion, the highest in at least 2 months. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 56.08/09 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.80 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 1 bp to 7.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate traded at 8.20/8.25 percent, largely in line with its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)