STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.9 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.8 percent, recovering from steep losses in the previous session, as hopes the government would raise diesel prices as an initial step to improve its finances lifted oil stocks such as ONGC. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 4 basis points to 8.39 percent on hopes the central bank would continue to buy debt via open market operations, with one expected as early as this week after repo borrowings from lenders surged to a two-and-half month high. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 55.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150, on the back of strong dollar demand from oil firms, while continued worries about euro zone debt also curbed some of the demand for risk assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 1 basis point to 7.79 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 1 bp to 7.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, largely in line with its 8.15/8.20 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)