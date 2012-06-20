STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent, while the NSE index gained 0.5 percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian shares, on hopes the Federal Reserve will announce more monetary stimulus measures later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark bond yields were flat at 8.39 percent. Comments by RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Tuesday that inflation was above acceptable levels were offset after the central bank announced it would buy up to 120 billion rupees via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee range-bound at 55.98/99 from its previous close of 55.97 per dollar, after earlier strengthening to as much as 55.82 on dollar sales by state-run banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate rose 7 basis points to 7.86 percent, while the 5-year rate advanced 2 bps to 7.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate was at 8.15/8.20 percent after closing at 8.00/8.10 percent on Tuesday ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)