STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader
50-share NSE index fell 0.3 percent each, tracking falls
in Asian stocks following disappointment the Federal Reserve's
U.S. bond purchases were not aggressive enough and after weak
factory data from China added to the worries.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell
3 basis points to 8.35 percent tracking sharp falls in global
crude prices.
Yield are close to retracing the gains from RBI's decision
to keep rates on hold on Monday, helped by expectations of
continued open market operations, including one scheduled for
Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weakened to
56.34/35 per dollar versus its previous close of 56.15/16,
coming close to a record low against the dollar, as the dollar
gained on risk aversion.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate fell 3 basis point to
7.81 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 2 bps
to 7.26 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate traded at 8.15/8.20 percent,
slightly up from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Wednesday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)