STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.3 percent each, tracking falls in Asian stocks following disappointment the Federal Reserve's U.S. bond purchases were not aggressive enough and after weak factory data from China added to the worries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 3 basis points to 8.35 percent tracking sharp falls in global crude prices. Yield are close to retracing the gains from RBI's decision to keep rates on hold on Monday, helped by expectations of continued open market operations, including one scheduled for Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 56.34/35 per dollar versus its previous close of 56.15/16, coming close to a record low against the dollar, as the dollar gained on risk aversion. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 3 basis point to 7.81 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 2 bps to 7.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate traded at 8.15/8.20 percent, slightly up from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)