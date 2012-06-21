STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.33 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.27 percent each. Leading the losses were shares of Reliance Industries , after Canada's Niko Resources sharply cut the reserves estimate at the KG D6 gas blocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 4 basis points to 8.34 percent tracking sharp falls in global crude prices and ahead of the open market operations by the RBI, on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weakened to 56.46/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 56.15/16, as disappointment about the scope of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchases and weak HSBC factory data from China hit global risk assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 4 basis point to 7.80 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 4 bps to 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate traded at 8.20/8.25 percent, up from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)