STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.80 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.87 percent higher. The gains came despite losses in other global indexes as oil stocks rallied on slumping crude prices, while overall sentiment was also bolstered after J.P.Morgan upgraded domestic equities to "overweight." GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond closed 4 basis points lower at 8.34 percent, tracking sharp falls in global crude prices and ahead of the open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell at one point to a record low of 56.55 to the dollar, surpassing its previous low of 56.52 hit on May 31, as the euro and other risk assets were hit by disappointment about the size of bond purchases from the Federal Reserve and by weak global economic data. The rupee recovered though by the close of the session, ending at 56.30/31 per dollar versus its previous close of 56.15/16. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 6 basis point to 7.78 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 4 bps to 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate ended at 8.15/8.25 percent, up from its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Wednesday.