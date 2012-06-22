STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.59 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.66 percent, tracking fall in global stocks after weak global economic data. Shares in India's cement manufacturers slumped after the Competition Commission of India slapped record fine on companies saying the companies colluded to underuse their plants and create an artificial shortage of cement. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 2 basis points to 8.32 percent, ahead of the RBI's planned purchase of up to 120 billion rupees via OMOs and a 150 billion rupee bond auction. The new 10-year bond fell 2 basis points to 8.03 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hit a record low of 56.91 to the dollar, and was last trading at 56.83/85 versus its previous close of 56.30/31 as risk assets continued to be under pressure. Traders remained wary of any potential intervention from the RBI to defend the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 5 basis point to 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS dropped 7 bps to 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate traded at 8.15/8.20 percent, largely in line with its 8.15/8.25 percent close on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)