STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index falls 1.09 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index down 1.18 percent, after the Indian rupee fell sharply hitting records lows in the process. Reliance Industries and financial stocks lead the declines. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 2 basis points to 8.32 percent as crude continues to slump, easing domestic inflation worries. The new 10-year bond fell 2 basis points to 8.03 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at an all time low trading at 57.2750/27 to the dollar versus its previous close of 56.30/31 on the back of global risk aversion and weakness in domestic shares weighed on the rupee. Traders seeing no signs of any central bank intervention yet. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 5 basis point to 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS dropped 8 bps to 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate traded at 8.30/8.35 percent, up from its 8.15/8.25 percent close on Wednesday. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)