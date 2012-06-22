STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.35 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index lost 0.37 percent. Reliance Industries continued to reel over worries about output from its KG-D6 block, while cement makers dropped after receiving a record fine from a competition regulator on price fixing charges. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose 1 basis points to 8.35 percent on profit-taking, but hopes of a sustained fall in global crude oil prices and more open market operations are likely to keep bond prices supported. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper rose 3 bps to 8.08 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 57.12/13 per dollar, according to SBI closing data, after hitting a record low of 57.32. The rupee ended the week posting its worst weekly fall in nine-months, hurt by dollar demand from oil firms and gold importers, as well the broad risk-off sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year overnight indexed swap fell 3 basis points to 7.75 percent, while the longer-end 5-year rate fell 5 bps to 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate ended unchanged at 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)