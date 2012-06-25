STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE index were up 0.8 percent each in a widespread rally as traders anticipate which measures the government will announce later in the day to arrest the rupee's slide. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 1 basis point to 8.32 percent, as traders waited for measures from the government to address the recent slide in the rupee to record lows. Traders also cited market talk the Reserve Bank of India would tweak foreign institutional investment limits in debt markets, raising those for government securities while reducing those for less popular investment such as infrastructure corporate bonds. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper was down 2 bps at 8.06 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee rallied to 56.41/44 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.12/13 after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday the government will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide of its currency. The rupee had hit a record low of 57.32 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year overnight indexed swap was down 2 basis points at 7.73 percent, while the longer-end 5-year rate fell 4 bps to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate was trading at 8.05/8.10 percent down from its 8.15/8.25 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)