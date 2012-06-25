STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.5 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index declined 0.6 percent after government measures to help prop up the rupee from recent record lows failed to inspire investors, who were hoping for more extensive action. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell 2 basis points to 8.33 percent, after the country announced measures targeting debt markets such as boosting investment limits and reducing the lock-in investmet period for some long-term infrastructure bonds. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper rose 1 bp to 8.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 57.01/02, just slightly stronger than its 57.12/13 close on Friday and not far off the record low of 57.32 hit on the same day. However, the close was significantly weaker than a session high of 56.37 hit earlier in the day, as traders expressed disappointment the country had not announced bolder measures on the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.72 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 5 bps to 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate was trading at 8.10/8.15 percent slightly below its 8.15/8.25 percent close on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)