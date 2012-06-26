STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.06 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.14 percent after the central bank measures to boost the rupee from recent record lows failed to meet market expectations on Monday. Traders now eye more government measures. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond up 1 basis points to 8.34 percent, as traders are on hold to see whether the central bank announces a new open market operation. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper flat at 8.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee largely flat at 57.0750/0700 with its previous close of 57.01/02 tracking overall caution in risk assets, with investors still disappointed about the lack of bold measures to prop up the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 basis point at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate trading at 8.05/8.10 largely in line with its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)