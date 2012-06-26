STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.06 percent
and the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.14 percent
after the central bank measures to boost the rupee from recent
record lows failed to meet market expectations on Monday.
Traders now eye more government measures.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond up 1
basis points to 8.34 percent, as traders are on hold to see
whether the central bank announces a new open market
operation.
The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper
flat at 8.09 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee largely flat at
57.0750/0700 with its previous close of 57.01/02 tracking
overall caution in risk assets, with investors still
disappointed about the lack of bold measures to prop up the
currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate rises 1 basis point at
7.73 percent, while the 5-year OIS down 1 basis
point at 7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate trading at 8.05/8.10 largely in line
with its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)