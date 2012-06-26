STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.07 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.09 percent. Disappointment over Monday's measures to bolster the rupee lingers, as investors had expected bolder measures. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond up 1 basis point to 8.34 percent, on expectations of new open market operation announcements by the central bank. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper down 1 basis point at 8.08 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 57.09/08 versus its previous close of 57.01/02 on continued month-end demand from oil refiners. Trader says some foreign banks have been on sell side, keeping pair capped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 5 basis points at 7.77 percent, while the 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate trading at 8.10/8.15 steady compared to its 8.10/8.15 percent close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)