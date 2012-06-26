STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index gained 0.14 percent to 16,906.58 points, after falling 0.9 percent over the previous two sessions. The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.12 percent to 5,120.80 points. State-run oil companies such as ONGC extended a recent rally, although broader sentiment was still marked by lingering disappointment the prior day's rupee measures were not bold enough. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield rose 1 bp at 8.34 percent, on Tuesday tailing a climb in crude prices and as traders waited to see if the central bank would announce another round of bond purchases via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 57.02 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.01/02, tracking falls in global risk assets such as the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 5 basis points at 7.77 percent, while the 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate was trading at 8.00/8.10 percent trading slightly lower from previous close of 8.10/15 percent. Dealers are expecting an OMO announcement this week, given India is selling 150 billion rupees in bonds and continued suspected intervention from the RBI in the FX markets, both of which are keeping liquidity tight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)