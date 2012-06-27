STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.56 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.6 percent. Traders to keep a close eye on rollover ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday and rupee direction for further cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 2 bps at 8.36 percent, as the absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week disappoints investors. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper flat at 8.1 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 57.1150/1050 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.02, a s traders expect month-end dollar demand from state-run oil refiners and a weaker euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate was trading at 8.05/8.10 percent slightly higher from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)