STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.47 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.53
percent, tracking gains in Asian shares and ahead of Thursday's
expiry derivative. Shares in the infrastructure sector lead the
gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 1
basis point at 8.35 percent, as traders await open market
operations announcement by the central bank.
The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper
flat at 8.1 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at
57.1750/17 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.02,
tr acking losses in the euro and on expectations of month-end
dollar demand from state-run oil refiners.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and
the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate was trading at 8.05/8.10 percent
slightly higher from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)