STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.47 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.53 percent, tracking gains in Asian shares and ahead of Thursday's expiry derivative. Shares in the infrastructure sector lead the gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.35 percent, as traders await open market operations announcement by the central bank. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper flat at 8.1 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 57.1750/17 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.02, tr acking losses in the euro and on expectations of month-end dollar demand from state-run oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate was trading at 8.05/8.10 percent slightly higher from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)