STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.36 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.41 percent, as power utilities gained after a proposed tariff hike in New Delhi, while infrastructure stocks such as BHEL advanced on hopes for a renewed push by the government to increase investment in the sector. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.36 percent, in the absence of an open market operations announcement so far this week by the central bank. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper closed up 2 bps at 8.12 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 57.15/16 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.01/02, a s fears of central bank intervention prevented traders from pushing it towards its record low hit last week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent little changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)