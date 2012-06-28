STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.22 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.2 percent. Traders keeping a close eye on rollover ahead of derivatives expiry later in the day, and government's renewed focus on pending reforms for further cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.37 percent, as traders say absence of open market operations during the week where 150 billion rupees of bonds to be sold hurting sentiment. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper flat at 8.12 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 57.08/0750 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.15/16, after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's call to formulate an economic revival plan and boost investor sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent higher from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)