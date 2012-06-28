STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.11 percent
while the broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.06
percent, after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials
on Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield flat at
8.36 percent, in the absence of any open market operations
during the week.
The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper
down 1 basis point at 8.11 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at
56.9350/9250 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.15/16,
after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh directed officials to
formulate an economic revival plan and said he also wanted to
revive the "animal spirit" of Indian economic growth.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and
the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate at 8.00/8.10 little changed from its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik)