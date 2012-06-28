STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.11 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.06 percent, after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.36 percent, in the absence of any open market operations during the week. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper down 1 basis point at 8.11 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 56.9350/9250 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.15/16, after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh directed officials to formulate an economic revival plan and said he also wanted to revive the "animal spirit" of Indian economic growth. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.78 percent, and the 5-year OIS also flat at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.00/8.10 little changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)