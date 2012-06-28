STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.14
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index also closed
up 0.14 percent, ahead of the EU summit later in the day,
although hopes for policy reforms after Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh temporarily assumed control of the finance ministry
supported sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed
flat at 8.36 percent, in the absence of any open market
operations during the week. The yield on the new 8.15 percent
2022 paper closed up 1 basis point at 8.13
percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
56.80/81 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.15/16, on
hopes long-stalled reforms will pick up pace after Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh asked officials to chart a revival in
the economy and perk up investor confidence.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate ended down 1 bp at 7.77
percent, and the 5-year OIS closed up 1 bp at
7.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The cash rate ended 7.95/8.00 little changed from
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
