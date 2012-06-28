STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.14 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index also closed up 0.14 percent, ahead of the EU summit later in the day, although hopes for policy reforms after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh temporarily assumed control of the finance ministry supported sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed flat at 8.36 percent, in the absence of any open market operations during the week. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper closed up 1 basis point at 8.13 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 56.80/81 per dollar, versus its previous close of 57.15/16, on hopes long-stalled reforms will pick up pace after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asked officials to chart a revival in the economy and perk up investor confidence. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended down 1 bp at 7.77 percent, and the 5-year OIS closed up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate ended 7.95/8.00 little changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)