STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 1.42 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 1.33 percent as traders expect guidelines on general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR), introduced in the federal budget in March this year, to help sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 1 bp at 8.37 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt sale in which the government is also selling 70 billion rupees of the recently issued 10-year paper, which will be the next benchmark. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper flat at 8.13 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 56.6250/6200 per dollar, versus its previous close of 56.80/81, buoyed by a surge in the euro after the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to use its bailout funds flexibly. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 bps at 7.79 percent, and the 5-year OIS was steady at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate ended 8.30/8.35, rising from its previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)