STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index gains 2.16 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 2.12 percent tracking a rally in Asian shares after European leaders agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks and supported by a rebound in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 1 bp at 8.37 percent. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper up 2 bp at 8.15 percent. A Reuters poll showed India may sell the 8.15 percent 2022 paper, which will be considered as the next benchmark by Reuters from Monday, at 8.15 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 56.3425/3400 per dollar, versus its previous close of 56.80/81, after the government confirmed it won't impose retroactive taxes on foreign investors and as global risk assets rallied. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.79 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 2 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.45/8.50, rising from its previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)