STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 2.59 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index rose 2.52 percent fuelled by a global rally in risk assets after European leaders agreed on decisive action to lower the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed up 2 bps at 8.38 percent. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper rose 5 bps to 8.18 percent after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs but bond yields posted their first quarterly fall in two years on the back of weakening domestic growth and rate cuts by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 55.6050/6150 per dollar, versus its previous close of 56.80/81, posting its biggest daily gain in three years after the government confirmed it will not impose retroactive taxes on foreign investors and as global risk asset rallied. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.78 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 3 bps at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate ends at 8.15/8.25, rising from its previous close of 7.95/8.00 percent as banks borrow for the weekend with settlements also closed on Monday for quarterly closing of RBI accounts. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)