STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.18 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.16 percent as traders eye trade data for May and manufacturing PMI for June scheduled to be released later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The new Indian benchmark federal bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.19 percent. The yield on the old benchmark up 2 bps at 8.40 percent. Bond yields posted their first quarterly fall in two years on Friday on the back of weakening domestic growth and rate cuts by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.6450/6400 per dollar, from its previous close of 55.6050/6150, tracking losses in the euro and falls in domestic equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.80 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 2 bps at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.30/8.35, rising from its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)