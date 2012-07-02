STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.27 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.23 percent as bluechips trade in a narrow range after Friday's gains driven by European leaders agreeing to create a single supervisory body for euro banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield up 1 bp at 8.39 percent. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper , the new benchmark bond from Tuesday, up 1 bps to 8.19 percent. Investors move back into higher-yielding riskier assets, trigger selling in bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.87/85 per dollar, from its previous close of 55.6050/6150. Traders say marginally weak domestic equities are weighing on the local unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate rises 3 bps to 7.81 percent, and the 5-year OIS up 5 bps at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.30/8.35, rising from its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)