STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.18
percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.01
percent snapping four days of gains, due to profit booking in
the fast moving consumer goods stocks, led by declines in
cigarette maker ITC and the country's largest consumer
goods maker, Hindustan Unilever.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed
steady at 8.38 percent. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022
paper, the new benchmark bond, ended down 1
basis point at 8.17 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at
55.43/44 per dollar, from its previous close of 55.6050/6150 on
dollar sales by investors looking to bid at the FII limits in
government debt as also due to some foreign fund inflows into
equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate closed up 3 bps at 7.81
percent, while the 5-year OIS also ended 3 bps
higher at 7.23 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)