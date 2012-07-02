STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.18 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.01 percent snapping four days of gains, due to profit booking in the fast moving consumer goods stocks, led by declines in cigarette maker ITC and the country's largest consumer goods maker, Hindustan Unilever. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield closed steady at 8.38 percent. The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper, the new benchmark bond, ended down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 55.43/44 per dollar, from its previous close of 55.6050/6150 on dollar sales by investors looking to bid at the FII limits in government debt as also due to some foreign fund inflows into equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate closed up 3 bps at 7.81 percent, while the 5-year OIS also ended 3 bps higher at 7.23 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)