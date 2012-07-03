STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.69 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.66 percent, each tracking gains in Asian shares. Traders will track the movement of telecom shares as India's federal cabinet may discuss a proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and the United States which raises expectations for more action from the central banks in these regions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.11/10 per dollar, rising from its previous close of 55.43/44, buoyed by positive investor sentiment and hopes that long-stalled reforms will pick up pace after recent clarifications on retrospective tax. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.81 percent, while the 5-year OIS also steady at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.15/8.25, steady with its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)