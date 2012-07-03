BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.29 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.27 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus from the Federal Reserve. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and the United States and ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bond auction on Friday . RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.83/8250 per dollar, rising to its strongest level in nearly a month on the back of dollar inflows into domestic equities, following clarity on certain taxation rules and supported by improved sentiment for foreign investments. The pair previously closed at 55.43/44. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp to 7.80 percent, while the 5-year OIS steady at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.20/8.25, largely in line with its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------