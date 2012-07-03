STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.29 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.27 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus from the Federal Reserve. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian benchmark federal bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.16 percent following weak data in Europe and the United States and ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bond auction on Friday . RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.83/8250 per dollar, rising to its strongest level in nearly a month on the back of dollar inflows into domestic equities, following clarity on certain taxation rules and supported by improved sentiment for foreign investments. The pair previously closed at 55.43/44. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp to 7.80 percent, while the 5-year OIS steady at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The cash rate at 8.20/8.25, largely in line with its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)